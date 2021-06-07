New autism center opens in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — "Sometimes when your child gets any diagnoses, in Beckett’s case autism and ADHD, it can be really scary."

Emily Carrig remembers those scary moments.

"A little bit after he was two, he stopped talking. He was just constantly moving," said Carrig.

After her son Beckett was diagnosed with Autism, it was tough to find help.

"We just really couldn’t get the services he needed like the local school district would only provide 7 hours a week. He really needed more," said Carrig.

Through working with a developmental pediatrician, Carrig and her family heard about the Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center.

"He’s made a ton of progress since starting with Hopebridge," said Carrig.

Withing a month, she started seeing changes in Beckett.

"He started following directions. He was completely potty trained a couple months later," said Carrig.

Making sure kids like Beckett thrive. That's the goal of Hopebridge.

"The earlier you can intervene, the more likelihood that they’re going to be able to have a better quality of life," said Hopebridge behavioral analyst Lia Becktold.

The center works with both kids and parents.

"We’re providing individualized education for the parents as well. So that they feel comfortable implementing the same things we are from clinic to home," said Becktold.

"It'll be after hours and I'll call his bcba and she’ll pick up the phone and help me walk through different behavior things," said Carrig.

"We offer so much hope to these families in getting their kids early access to intervention," said Becktold.

"I just know they are really care about Beckett," said Carrig.

Giving her peace of mind.

The new Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center is located at 2001 W. Orange Grove Rd. #500.

It opens Monday, June 7 at 8:30 a.m.

