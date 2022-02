TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A muralist is leading fundraising efforts to restore a classic school mural.

Allison Miller and others are spearheading the project, which would renovate a fading mural at Roskruge Bilingual Magnet K-8 School, 501 E. Sixth St.

The muralists also plan to create a new mural adjacent to the current one.

They are attempting to raise $7,000 for the project.