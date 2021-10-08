Local winery featured in New York Times article

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sonoita has 17 wineries and 2 breweries. One of the wineries, Rune Wines, has been featured in a New York Times article. The article has a list of the top 8 things to do in the Southwest this fall.

Owner James Callahan was excited to be featured in the article. He says, “to be featured nationally and getting all that acclaim and accreditation is amazing.”

Rune Wines is unique in many ways. It’s an off-grid winery. They also focus on natural fermentation.

Callahan says he hopes people followed the advice of the New York Times.

“Hopefully it helps drive a little more tourism down here and helps people experience what we have going on and the beauty and what we are doing down here at Rune Wines, helping put Arizona wine on the map,” says Callahan.

Tempe residents Ryan and Stephanie McMahon have visited the winery three times. They say, “we love the scenery. The backdrop is beautiful. Getting out of the city I think is a nice thing.”

So if you like good wine and an even better view, Sonoita might be the place for you. Callahan says, “we have a pretty good eye of the night sky. The stars start to emerge, and you can see the beauty that’s out there, beyond where we are now.”

He says every wine has it’s story and everyone should experience that at Rune Wines.