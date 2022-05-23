Local barber offering free haircuts to kids this summer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It’s a trend Xavier Moreno saw on TikTok and thought would be great for Southern Arizona.

Moreno is offering free haircuts to kids this summer. He adds, “people that can’t make it into the barber shop, special needs kids, elderly people,” are also included in his offer.

He says he’s always had a passion for hair, saying “the first thing I look at people is their haircut.”

So he decided to become a barber during the pandemic. But unfortunately, that’s kept his business mobile.

When asked why he wanted to offer free haircuts, Moreno says, “with gas prices going up, groceries going up, everything is going up, I just want to be there for the community.”

When he’s not cutting hair, Moreno is building his clientele by driving for Lyft.

“I’ve been a Lyft driver for 5 years, 5 stars. And I meet people at 2 a.m., then the next day they are getting a haircut from me.”

He has also built a strong relationship with his neighbor Demarco Jamison, who has been getting his hair cut by Moreno for a few months now.

“Every time I see him and my hair's not cut, I ask him for a free haircut but he’s like if you do good in school then I’ll give you free haircuts over the summer.”

It’s a pretty sweet deal that helps Jamison stay out of trouble.

Moreno says, “I can relate to some of these kids and try to help them out and guide them.”

If you’d like to get your hair cut for free, reach out to Xavier on his Instagram, xavthebarber or call him at (520) 330-4947.