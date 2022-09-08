Local 10-year-old helps homeless community one care package at a time

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Daisy Haley is 10 years old, but she already has a vision of making the world a better place. “I just feel like everyone needs a little love,” says Daisy.

Her family just moved to Tucson from Georgia. Her mother Miranda says, “we came from a more rural community.” There Daisy wasn’t as exposed to one problem that’s prevalent in Tucson: Homelessness.

“Whenever I was looking outside, I would see those people including here, all of them looked really sun burnt and they looked hot and tired.” That’s how Daisy described the homeless problem in Tucson.

Miranda says, “she wants to solve everything.” So Daisy decided to not only pack her bags, but bring a big idea with her to Southern Arizona.

She makes care packages to give out to the homeless community.

“I posted on our local page for our neighborhood and my Facebook page that Daisy had run out of supplies for her personal project,” says Miranda. So the Tucson community stepped up to help.

She even makes care packages for the dogs she sees with their owners on the streets.

So every day, she keeps the sides of her mothers car stocked with bags. They’re filled with essential items like shampoo, conditioner, and a tooth brush, among many other things.

“When I’m handing them out and she’s not in the car with me people always say you tell your daughter we love her,” says Daisy’s mom.

And she has plans to continue making the packages and handing them out for as long as she can. Daisy says, “I really hope it goes big.”