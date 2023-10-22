Historic makeover: Gadsen Hotel in Downtown Douglas

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KGUN) — The historic Gadsden Hotel in Downtown Douglas has become the center for tourism in southern Cochise County.

Known for it's grand lobby, the legendary hotel comes with a marble staircase and beautiful 42-foot Tiffany-inspired stained glass mural.

In 1928, an artist created it for the hotel. His granddaughter recently refurbished it as a gift to the Gadsden.

The mural is a focal point of the hotel, currently with 23 rooms.

Hotel staff tell KGUN 9 a makeover of the top floors is about to get underway. This should add about 50 more rooms and suites, some with ktchenettes.

Legend has it, Pancho Villa rode his horse up the grand staircase, chipping the seventh one while doing so.

