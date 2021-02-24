KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsspiritofsoaz Actions Facebook Tweet Email Share the Spirit of Southern Arizona KGUN-TV Posted at 1:52 PM, Feb 24, 2021 and last updated 2021-02-24 15:52:19-05 Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Report a typo Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Headlines Newsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters spiritofsoaz Share the Spirit of Southern Arizona