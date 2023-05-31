Watch Now
Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona kick off Camp Fury

Tina Giuliano
Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona kick off Camp Fury.
Posted at 1:03 AM, May 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-31 04:03:04-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — From CPR training to learning how to repel from a building, the Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona are learning all things public safety this week. The annual Camp Fury begins today, bringing together scouts from Tucson and across the country.

"Our goal here at camp fury is to increase the number of women in the public safety service, specifically in law enforcement and fire," Anika Payton-Rodriguez, one of Tucson firefighters at camp, said.

About 25 girls will stay at the camp with each day packed with different activities.

"I felt like the best version of myself when I was at this camp," Rowynn Whyte, one of the campers, said. "I had a really good time doing the activities like the fire stuff. But what drew me to come back was that I felt so good during and after the camp that I wanted to come back."

