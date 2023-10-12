Generations of Mariachi music propels Southside students to make their mark nationwide

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mariachi Aztlan de Pueblo was founded over 30 years ago and they are stronger than ever.

Students from freshman to seniors make up the group; many of them following a generational tradition.

Sophomore Mariela Herrera, who has been doing Mariachi since 3rd grade, said the group is teaching her a lot more than just singing and playing an instrument.

“It’s not just the passion we have for playing the music, but it’s just being able to get close and form relationships with all these people in the group," she said.

"It’s like your family.”

Jazlynne Fernandez Jazlynne Fernandez (middle) and Mariela Herrera (right) perform at their fifth-grade Mariachi concert.

This summer, they traveled to Washington D.C. with their director of nearly 20 years, John Contreras, for the Fourth of July Parade.

And at the start of Hispanic Heritage Month they headlined one of the opening performances for the Tucson celebrations.

"Each time I come here, I'm learning something new," Senior Jazlynne Fernandez said. "Whether it's a life skill or a Mariachi skill, [Mr. Contreras] always teaches us something."

Fernandez said her final goal is to win conference this year with her peers. But more than anything, she hopes more people connect to her Mexican heritage through Mariachi music.

“We’re in in it because we love it. It’s our passion, it’s our life. And I hope people just understand where we come from when we’re playing," she said. "It’s something we enjoy so much. It’s in us. It’s in our blood."

Mariachi Aztlan now has their sights set on Orlando in June where they have the opportunity to workshop with the well-known Mariachi Cobre.

To help with fundraising, visit the Aztlan website.

