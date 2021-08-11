Gardening during the pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz.(KGUN) — John Marshall loves is garden, he’s been growing his zucchini and other vegetables at his home in Vail for a while, but the past year it became especially important during the pandemic, it’s a money saver.

He also says it’s the best and most relaxing part of his day.

"I used to be a farmer up north and I always wanted to create gardens everywhere. We have to have something to eat---you know and the stores were getting emptied out,” Marshall said.

John says some thought he wouldn’t be able to grow a lush and green garden in the Arizona desert. However, his persistence was the key to successfully growing his garden.

"I said let’s try this and people actually said you can’t grow one of these gardens here like this I said well we’re going to try it and that’s what we’re doing now. I use a mixture of cow manure and the dirt down and I just water it real heavy three times a day,” Marshall said.

John also has a couple of ponds filled with koi fish to add to his oasis. He says the end of the day it’s about enjoying the simple things in life and for John, putting the time and patience into his passion is the one thing he plans to do in the years to come and hopes that others can do the same.

“It's great you can grow stuff with your own hands, it only took me a month,” Marshall said.