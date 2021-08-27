Food bank volunteer feels emotional connection to his work

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucsonan has been helping feed the community for more than a year. He was driven to do it by those who rely on the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona to get by.

Mel Ingold started by donating money, then decided to donate his time. The first time he volunteered, Ingold wanted to see how his contribution helped those in need.

That first session had an impact on Ingold.

"My first day, after I was done with my three hour stint, I went back to my car and cried," he said. "It's just the need was so great, it was so much bigger than I thought it was. I had a woman tell me that she prays for me and shes thankful that we're here. It's very very gratifying. To get the response that we do. And people thank us profusely. That's what makes it all worth it, really."

Now Ingold volunteers at the food bank regularly.

To donate your time, food or money the food bank, click here.