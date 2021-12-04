Everything you need to know about 'The Loop' detailed in new book

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Chuck Huckelberry Loop is a beloved staple in Southern Arizona. People from all around the country travel to Tucson to ride the trail including the Buhler family.

“We’re here visiting, we come in December and usually in March. We come just to ride the loop,” says Robert Buhler.

His wife Violetta says, “Every year I look forward to coming from Chicago to Tucson just to ride the loop.”

After having open heart surgery, Author Randy Ford decided it was time to get back on his bike. He says, “I’ve ridden equivalent of the whole loop about 3 or 4 times.” What started as a personal project for Ford has now turned into a published book called 'The Loop: America's #1 Recreational Trail.' “What I decided to do is start making maps for myself around where I lived to show what was close by,” says Ford.

After showing his maps to a few friends, he decided to put it all together and publish the book.

Ford says, “I’ve documented 200 restaurants, 30 hotels, 7 RV parks, and a whole bunch of resources on the loop including bike shops, BMX parks and things like that.”

It took him 51 maps to complete the whole loop which he says is “the longest public art gallery in the country.” It’s a project that has taken him five months to complete. But he made sure there was something for everybody. “So people with short attention spans can have fun. If you’re a foodie, you can go from page to page and look at all the food sections.”

The book arrives just in time for the holidays and Violetta already plans to purchase a copy. “I’m buying at least one for my husband because it gives routes, it talks about places along the way that were going to be stopping at.”

The book is available for purchase on Amazon and will soon be sold at local book stores as well.