DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun makes adjustments to succeed during pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Art, architecture and nature.

Tucked away in our desert is a special find.

"His paintings are really unique. Yea, very talented. A lot of angels and I like that and that's very interesting," said visitors Pete and Donna. They're talking about iconic Tucson artist Ted DeGrazia.

"We've got, you know, probably 20,000 pieces in our collection, " said Lance Laber the DeGrazia Foundation executive director.

That's what you'll find inside the DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun.

"People loved him. People would just travel all the way across the country or across world to come see him," said Laber.

After a big slowdown from the pandemic, the gallery says more visitors are coming out now.

"It started very slow. We were seeing just 10, 20 people a day and now it's getting a little better. We're seeing about 100 people a day," said Laber.

For folks stopping by to see all the art, masks are required.

"We have people that are coming from all over the country and they're bringing all their germs from wherever and we just want to be safe," Laber said.

Besides the historic art and architecture inside, the outside of the gallery is just as captivating.

"It's just a gorgeous place," said Laber.

The DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun is open seven days a week from 10 to 4.

It's located off Skyline Drive and Swan Road.