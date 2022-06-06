ASU Student with Tucson ties making big moves with Apple

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) —"This is the room where I did all my robotics. I was on a robotics team. Multiple robotics teams from elementary school into high school."

Josh Tint is taking a trip down memory lane after a big win.

"It was something that has actually been on my radar for about a year but I had forgotten about it until about a couple weeks before the deadline," Tint said.

But he put in the time.

"During final weeks at ASU, I would simultaneously be developing this app," said Tint.

And it paid off. Josh is one of 300 worldwide winners for Apple's Swift Student challenge.

"All winners receive a special pen set, set of AirPods pro, a year long subscription to the Apple developer program," said Tint.

He also just went to the special invite for only a select few to San Jose, California to demo his winning app in person for Apple developers.

"So, my app is kind of personal to me. It helps people figure out what names and pronouns work best for them," said Tint.

So, you can insert a list of names and pronouns.

"And it'll insert them into sample text and you can swipe through them almost like on Tinder and determine which ones you like best and which ones you don't," said Tint.

Josh is now an ASU student and is doing an internship in Tucson.

"I'm decompiling software for medical equipment," said Tint.

A bright future lies ahead as he continues working towards his bachelors and has his eyes set on a masters and PhD.

