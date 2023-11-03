A long way from the Hungry Fox: Tucson's Sam Fox 'going global' with new hotel

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucsonan Sam Fox is a 12-time James Beard Award nominee who has taken his Fox Restaurant Concepts nationwide.

Now he’s about to take his brand global. It's not bad for a Sabino High kid who dropped out of the U of A to pursue his passion.

But as I found out this week, Sam Fox hasn’t forgotten his Tucson roots, which began at his family restaurant on Broadway and Swan, The Hungry Fox.

Helping run The Hungry Fox while he grew up, it's a trade that's in his blood.

"It’s the foundation for how I live my life, how I manage my business, how I interact with my guests, my employees," Fox tells me. "It’s amazing to have those experiences. I wish my parents were both alive to see this but it’s been a great run."

That run now includes more than 150 restaurants nationwide, including a half dozen located in Tucson.

But it’s his latest project that has the hospitality industry talking.

Fox is about to go global, with his Global Ambassador hotel near the base of Camelback Mountain in Phoenix.

KGUN 9 Pat Parris: “It’s a long way from the Hungry Fox in Tucson isn’t it?”





Sam Fox: “Just a little bit, yes.”

A project a decade in the making, Fox says he’s been able to draw on his experiences traveling around the world to create this luxury hotel.

“I draw on all the experiences I’ve had throughout my career and I put my own twist on them. It’s a lot of fun, it’s challenging, it’s exciting and that’s what drives me every single day, is the climb up the hill.”

When it opens December 6, the Global Ambassador will feature 141 guest rooms and five Sam Fox original restaurants.

The Global Ambassador Artist rendering of The Global Ambassador

There’s plenty of star power on the project.

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker, legendary Arizona Cardinal Larry Fitzgerald and country super star Dierks Bentley are partners.

“They were really excited to be part of our journey and they’ve been amazing partners,” says Fox.

While construction crews work feverishly to finish the Global Ambassador on time, Fox gave me an exclusive tour. I asked him what his inspiration was for the grand-looking entrance:

“So the inspiration for the building is a building I saw in Europe," Fox answered. "What I love about all the European buildings is the history and the age of all of those buildings. Having this local, or more modernized store front, and a building which is new but will patina over time, and will hopefully stand like it’s been in the neighborhood for a long time.”

The tour quickly moves inside to the remarkable lobby, which includes a bar and a French cafe.

KGUN 9

“When our guests walk in they’re going to feel the energy. They’re going to feel like they’re in London, they’re going to feel like they’re in Paris, they’re going to feel like they’re in New York," says Fox. "That was really the goal. That’s the Global Ambassador.”

You feel that energy just trying to keep up with Fox as he moves into Le Ame, one of his five restaurants.

“During the day, breakfast and lunch, it’s a bistro. At night it’s Parisian steakhouse. Le Ame means the soul and the kitchen here is really the soul of the whole building.”

KGUN 9 "...the kitchen here is really the soul of the whole building," Sam Fox says of Le Ame, one of the restaurants opening soon in The Global Ambassador.

There’s also a poolside restaurant called the Pink Dolphin. Then it’s on to the upper floors with guest rooms.

Next, Fox shows me one of the very well-appointed rooms.

“Great linens, incredible mattress that we worked hard on. And then great views of Camelback Mountain. The whole hotel is oriented around Camelback Mountain.”

There will be a huge fitness area and a wellness spa with all of the amenities.

“They’re building out the cryotherapy. We have IV, we have infrared sauna. Then in the locker rooms we have cold plunge, steam, jacuzzi and dry sauna,” says Fox.

While that’s impressive, that’s nothing compared to the rooftop of the Global Ambassador.

“This is Thea," This is our Mediterranean rooftop. All share plates Mediterranean food. It’ll be fun, has a party vibe.”

KGUN 9 During my tour, we walked through Thea—soon to be a Mediterranean rooftop restaurant overlooking Camelback Mountain.

As we step outside onto the rooftop patio, Fox gestures at the view.

“Imagine having dinner out here on a beautiful evening taking in the sunset on Camelback. We think anyone that comes to Arizona is going to bring friends and family here.”

It’s the largest rooftop in Arizona with a stunning view, fitting for such a stunning hotel.

Pat Parris: “Is this, for the kid from Tucson, kind of the crowning jewel, the crème de la crème, of all of your achievements?”



Sam Fox: “Yeah, I would here say that I’ve done a legacy project. I would say this is my legacy project.”



Pat Parris: “And you’re pretty happy with it?”



Sam Fox: “I’m very happy with it, yeah, excited.”



Pat Parris: “It’s beautiful, it’s just gorgeous. Congratulations”



Sam Fox: “Thank you.”

The Global Ambassador opens December 6th. The rooftop will be open in time for New Years Eve.