Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center shows its stripes helping in rescue of tiger cub

PHOENIX — Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center is adding an exotic furry friend to its growing roster.

The tiger cub was recently rescued by the Phoenix Police Department. Back in January, law enforcement say the cub was illegally listed for sale online by a man in the Phoenix area.

Officers proceeded to contact the seller, posing as a potential buyer. Police say once they received enough information to obtain a search warrant, they took action.

In addition to the tiger cub, law enforcement also apprehended other exotic animals at the scene: multiple baby snapping turtles as well as a baby alligator. The department then handed all of the animals over to the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

Linda Searles, Director of Southwest Conservation Center, says her organization took the tiger cub under its wing, where it now lives in a special enclosure at the animal hospital within Southwest Conservation.

“We are proud to say the tiger cub is a very active and healthy cub, she has received lots of enrichment from the Animal Care Team and Medical Staff at the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center. She has plenty of toys and entertainment to keep her busy while she waits to be taken to her forever home," Searles said in a press release.

A grand jury indicted the man in charge of endangering and selling the tiger cub, but the case is still in process. Until the case is settled, the tiger cub will remain in Southwest Conservation's care. Then, the cub will be taken to an out-of-state sanctuary to live with other tigers.