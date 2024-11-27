This is what NASA astronauts will be eating for Thanksgiving dinner in space

NASA astronauts shared a special Thanksgiving message on social media showing how they celebrate the holiday high above Earth at the International Space Station.

The four-person crew includes Suni Williams, Nick Hague, Butch Wilmore and Don Pettit.

They said their holiday meal looks quite different in space but it still includes some staples like smoked turkey, brussels sprouts, butternut squash and apples.

The astronauts in the video seemed to be in good spirits with one stating, “It’s gonna be delicious.”

They added, “We have much to be thankful for,” wishing their friends and family a happy Thanksgiving.

Williams and Wilmore are at the International Space Station on an extended mission set to end in February, with a planned return on a SpaceX capsule instead of Boeing's Starliner.

The pair arrived on June 5 in what was supposed to be a weeklong test flight. It quickly encountered thruster failures and helium leaks so serious that NASA kept the Boeing capsule parked at the station as engineers debated what to do.