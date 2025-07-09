Climate change, staffing gaps tied to deadly Texas flooding

Climate change was likely a factor in the flood that devastated the Texas Hill Country.

Early data analyzed by meteorologists say atmospheric conditions similar to those behind the recent flooding are now about 7% wetter than in the past, due to rising global temperatures. Experts add the event was driven by exceptionally rare meteorological conditions that cannot be explained by natural variability alone.

Many experts say preparedness must become a top priority as storms grow more destructive.

While the National Weather Service and the White House emphasized that the forecast for the Texas storm was accurate and local NWS offices were adequately staffed, funding cuts may have disrupted other routine operations.

Tom Fahy, legislative director for the National Weather Service Employees Organization, said financial constraints affected communication between warning coordination meteorologists and local emergency officials ahead of the storm.

“The role of the warning coordination meteorologist is to engage with emergency management and public safety, conduct training and exercises, and ensure preparedness for extreme weather,” Fahy told Scripps News. “That hasn’t been happening since the beginning of the year. Those funds were frozen.”

The San Antonio weather office currently lacks a permanent science officer and warning coordination meteorologist, and the San Angelo office is without a permanent meteorologist-in-charge. While acting staff are filling those roles, Fahy warned that may not be feasible in all regions, potentially reducing lead time for critical forecasts and warnings.

About a month ago, President Donald Trump directed the National Weather Service and NOAA to begin filling job vacancies left open by early retirements as part of earlier efforts to reduce the size of the federal workforce.

Fahy is now calling on the president to issue a directive to expedite hiring to fill nearly 100 open positions.