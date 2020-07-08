Rock & Roll Hall of Fame cancels in-person 2020 Induction Ceremony

Celebrating the newest Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees will look a different this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers announced they will replace the annual live ceremony with an exclusive special honoring this year’s inductees.

The program will be available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max on November 7, replacing the 35th annual live ceremony originally scheduled for May 2 of this year.

“To protect the health and safety of our Inductees, their families, crews, and our attendees, we’ve made the decision that the scheduled live event is not possible,” said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation in a statement. “Together with HBO and executive producer Joel Gallen, we will still create an exciting program honoring our 2020 inductees, by telling the stories of their incredible contributions to music and impact on a generation of artists that followed them.”

The 2020 Inductee class includes Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G., T-Rex, and Ahmet Ertegun Award honorees Jon Landau and Irving Azoff.

Visitors can now visit the Rock Hall. The museum will debut the 2020 Inductee exhibit on Aug. 14.

The 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will move to the fall with the 36th Induction Ceremony returning to Cleveland.

Ticketmaster purchasers will automatically be issued a refund to their account.

WEWS' Kaylyn Hlavaty first reported this story.