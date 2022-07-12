RevitaLash advanced eyelash conditioner is 30% off right now for Amazon Prime Day

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Aging, hormonal imbalances, stress, damage caused by makeup, curling or extensions and genetics can all contribute to short or thin eyelashes.

However, RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner has a good track record for helping lashes flourish and grow. And the product is currently 30% off for Prime Day, making it an ideal time to try it yourself.

What Is RevitaLash?

RevitaLash Eyelash Conditioner is a physician-developed serum that addresses and protects against eyelash damage, producing lashes that look healthier and thicker.

The original RevitaLash conditioner was created in 2006 by a physician who wanted to uplift his wife, who was battling breast cancer. The conditioner led to a complete collection of products focused on enhancing eyelashes, brows and hair.

There are no parabens, phthalates, fragrances or gluten in RevitaLash, and it is vegan-friendly and cruelty-free. It has been formulated by ophthalmologists, reviewed by dermatologists and clinically tested. In addition, it is hypoallergenic, non-irritating, oil-free and safe to use with extensions.

To use RevitaLash, you apply a thin line of it daily directly to the eyelashes, just above the lash line. The brand reports that 98% of customers who use the eyelash conditioner see improvements to the overall appearance of their eyelashes after six weeks of use.

RevitaLash serum has nearly 7,300 ratings and 4.3 out of 5 stars on Amazon. Many customers say the product works well, making their lashes noticeably longer and fuller, even though it takes time to see a difference.

“I read the reviews and knew I needed to give this product about 3 months + to see the results I wanted,” wrote a reviewer who shared a before and after comparison photo. “I did, and I am so in love with my lashes and brows now. I started the lash serum 4 months ago and the brow serum 3 months ago, the picture comparison shows the difference.”

They also say it is gentle on sensitive eyes.

“This made my lashes so long,” a reviewer posted. “I’ve been asked if they are fake! I have pretty sensitive eyes and this did not bother them at all.”

RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner is usually priced at $98, but it is currently discounted to $68.60 for Amazon Prime Day.

RevitaLash Cosmetics RevitaBrow

If you want fuller eyebrows, RevitaLash offers a physician-developed eyebrow conditioner. RevitaBrow addresses thin, sparse brows caused by chemical and environmental stressors, over-plucking or styling products.

“My eyebrows had thinned out so severely with aging, at just 63 years old I barely had any hair left on the outside half of my brows,” wrote a customer who shared a comparison photo. “After using RevitaBrow for about 7 weeks, my brows are getting nice and thick again. I’m normally not one to write reviews, but this stuff is absolutely incredible.”

RevitaBrow has 4.3 stars and more than 3,500 ratings. At $77, RevitaBrow Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner Serum is 30% off its usual price of $110.

