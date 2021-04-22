SUMMER SCHOOL: Details on how to sign up with local districts

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For some kids, school will not be out for summer since it represents the chance to catch up after falling behind during the COVID pandemic.

Remote learning was difficult for many students and as the school year progressed, studies have shown that many students fell behind.

Many of the major school districts in the Tucson area are offering free summer programs for their students.

TUSD is offering in-person and remote options for their programs. Marana's Summer Success program is offering free online learning to students who either need to make up credits, or want to get ahead on their learning for the next year.

In Vail, all classes will also be online. They are offering credit recovery and two sessions for credit advancement so high schoolers can get some of their two semester courses out of the way before the year ends. Vail does not list summer school options for middle and elementary school students on their website, but they do say students from other districts can enroll.

Amphi schools are offering three separate programs for students in different age groups. All are free and in-person.

ALPHABETICAL SUMMER PROGRAMS BY DISTRICT



RELATED TEAM COVERAGE

