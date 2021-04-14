TUSD Summer School to address pandemic learning loss

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's full steam ahead for summer school sign-ups in Tucson Unified School District.

TUSD said severe widespread learning gaps during the COVID pandemic have made this option more important than ever.

The classes will address some of the learning losses and accelerate student progress in a non-traditional way.

"It's to reengage our students back into our environment after a year of being at home and in remote learning. Many of our learners had challenges. And we know that this is a way to reengage our students coming back to our school sites," said Curriculum Asst. Superintendent Flori Huitt.

Huitt said the district is using a more hands-on learning approach to get kids excited about going to summer school.

TUSD is offering these options online and in person to every student at all campuses.

For more information on summer school sign-ups, click here.