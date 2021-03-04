Southern Arizona organizations battling homelessness receive new funds

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A financial boost is coming to organizations dedicated to helping those suffering from homelessness in Pima County.
The Arizona state government announced Wednesday a number of organizations that will share $8 million in grants as part of the state's response to COVID-19. It's the second phase of that plan.
Here's a breakdown of the organizations in southern Arizona who are getting some of that funding:
- Old Pueblo Community Services: $360,000
- Primavera: $280,000
- The Salvation Army: $125,000
- Our Family: $49,000
The money is being used for rapid re-housing, homelessness prevention, emergency shelter and outreach.