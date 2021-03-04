Menu

Southern Arizona organizations battling homelessness receive new funds

Megan Meier KGUN
The Tucson Pima Collaboration to End Homelessness made a tough call this year and decided to cancel their annual count of people living on the streets, known as the Point in Time (PIT) count.
Tucson Salvation Army Hospitality House
Posted at 7:49 PM, Mar 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-03 21:49:18-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A financial boost is coming to organizations dedicated to helping those suffering from homelessness in Pima County.

The Arizona state government announced Wednesday a number of organizations that will share $8 million in grants as part of the state's response to COVID-19. It's the second phase of that plan.

Here's a breakdown of the organizations in southern Arizona who are getting some of that funding:

  • Old Pueblo Community Services: $360,000
  • Primavera: $280,000
  • The Salvation Army: $125,000
  • Our Family: $49,000

The money is being used for rapid re-housing, homelessness prevention, emergency shelter and outreach.

