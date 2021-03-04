Southern Arizona organizations battling homelessness receive new funds

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A financial boost is coming to organizations dedicated to helping those suffering from homelessness in Pima County.

The Arizona state government announced Wednesday a number of organizations that will share $8 million in grants as part of the state's response to COVID-19. It's the second phase of that plan.

Here's a breakdown of the organizations in southern Arizona who are getting some of that funding:

Old Pueblo Community Services: $360,000

Primavera: $280,000

The Salvation Army: $125,000

Our Family: $49,000

The money is being used for rapid re-housing, homelessness prevention, emergency shelter and outreach.