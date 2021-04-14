Watch

Pima County closer to getting 250K vaccines

State sends agreement to allow FEMA vaccination PODS
State sends 4-page FEMA POD agreement
Posted at 12:50 AM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-14 03:51:28-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County is now a step closer to FEMA setting up vaccination PODS and bringing in about a quarter million doses.

The state first rejected FEMA's offer to run the PODS, criticizing Pima County on how it's operating its current vaccine locations.

The state has now officially given the county the green light to allow the FEMA PODS, but with a long list of stipulations.

"I don't think it's anything that prevents us from moving forward," said Supervisor Dr. Matt Heinz.

He says the stipulations include "how the state is not involved in any way, the state registration system cannot be utilized, the county has to cover any and all costs, any moment the state can decide without cause and without notice that the agreement is null and void," he said.

The state can also audit the funds used to create, implement, operate, and dismantle the site.

Heinz told KGUN9 the county received the 4-page proposed Intergovernmental Agreement Tuesday afternoon.

"I'm pleased that we're seeing progress, because now the county can now go over this the next 24 hours or so," Heinz said, "And hopefully, very likely, agree to these conditions which are largely ones we were expecting."

Administrator Chuck Huckelberry wrote in a memo," We are in the process of reviewing these requirements to determine their reasonableness and/or ability to comply."

