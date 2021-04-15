Flora's Market Run opens up amid pandemic.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The well-known Rincon Market closed its doors months ago, due to the pandemic. Wednesday, Flora's Market Run had its official opening day, and sits in the same spot.

Partner Nathan Ares says foot-traffic has been nonstop since the market’s doors opened for the first time.

"We have been pleasantly surprised. It’s been a warm welcome,” he told KGUN9.

He adds the steady flow is more than they could have hoped for.

“Especially being new to the market,” said Ares.

He tells KGUN9 he recognizes this is a time when many restaurants are shutting down, for good. Which is why he is thankful to the community for coming out and supporting their latest project.

“We are expanding. You know, Prep & Pastry going to Scottsdale right before COVID. Us moving our old Prep location and us remodeling Commoner & Company. It’s been a little difficult but, you know, we kept our head down and got really creative,” he said.

Through this creativity, Flora’s Market Run was born. It had a soft opening about a week ago.

“We brought in some of the popular items and we brought in a lot of small purveyor items. We’re fresh baking bread every morning. The sourdough and the baguettes are sold out every single day. Another best seller is our sushi,” said Ares.

“We have our own deli butcher section with the whole meat and fish program. Local produce. Amazing coffee. Great drinks. Beers. Flowers. Literally it’s a candy store for anyone who is a foodie,” added Kyle Nottingham a Chef and Partner at Flora’s Market Run.

Nottingham says, in about one month, they hope to open up a next-door restaurant where they'll be serving breakfast, lunch, and even dinner and cocktails.

“You can find literally anything you want. Right. We’re going to have oysters and a crudo bar and you know, fast casual dining mixed with like full sit-down service,” said Nottingham.

“You know, this being such an iconic location, being here for 94 years...we have such big shoes to fill here. And we just want to fill that void and still, you know, remind everyone how special Rincon Market was, but with our special touch,” added Ares.

Flora’s Market Run is located at 2513 E 6th St, Tucson, AZ 85716