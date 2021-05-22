Mexican culture fair brings customers to local businesses

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Live performances and local businesses came together to partake in the Mexican Cultural Fair this morning.

The four-hour event was hosted in the parking lot of the Mexican Consulate in Tucson and over 20 businesses were in attendance. Many businesses were glad to finally get to interact with customers in one spot.

"It's fun to be back," Adilene Bustamante from Calaveras Culture House said. "It's a great time to see everyone's face again."

Bustamante said she missed events like this during the pandemic.

For other businesses, this gave them an opportunity to showcase their goods.

Siria Cruz started Spoonful of Sugar during the pandemic by posting pictures of baked goods on Instagram. Today, she got to show off her baked goods in person and was optimistic about potential sales.

"Hopefully we get some business," Cruz said at the start of the day. "It's pretty busy."

Lisa Blackburn runs Sweet and Spicy by Lisa and said she was excited to get out and have people stop by.

"We're happy that everything is getting back to normal," Blackburn said.

Throughout the morning, various groups supplied live music for those who stopped by.