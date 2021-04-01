Menu

Watch

Rebound AZ

Actions

Is Pima County outpacing Maricopa in vaccinations?

Pima County will soon hit warp speed on vaccinations.
items.[0].videoTitle
Data shows Pima County is outpacing Maricopa in vaccinating their population.
Pima County Vaccinations
Posted at 10:34 PM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-01 01:34:08-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County will soon hit warp speed on vaccinations.

That's because FEMA will be setting up two new pods -- bringing in about a quarter million doses -- starting in a week or two.

Pima County has repeatedly said it's outpacing Maricopa County in vaccinations.

Is that true?

Daily numbers from from the Arizona Health Department shows many more people are vaccinated in Maricopa County because it's a much larger population.

To determine whether Pima County is outpacing Maricopa, we need to go to percentage of people vaccinated in each individual county.

In Pima County, 29% of people have received their first dose and 18% are fully vaccinated.

In Maricopa County, 18% got the first dose and 12% are fully vaccinated.

So the data reveals Pima County is outpacing Maricopa in the percentage of people vaccinated in each county.

And that percentage could spike soon with the FEMA pods.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

STRESS AND COPING
Pima Helpline: 24/7 hotline Mental health services (SAHMSA) Coping during COVID-19 (self-care) Children and COVID-19 fears
UNEMPLOYMENT RESOURCES
Arizona@Work: Online job matching service Guide to unemployment benefits Pandemic unemployment assistance Requirements for unemployment insurance benefits Apply for Unemployment Benefits Dislocated worker hotline: 520-724-5735
HOUSING ASSISTANCE
Apply for rent assistance Apply for mortgage assistance Eviction prevention resources Apply for utility assistance
FOOD SECURITY
Map: Locations offering free meals Text: "FOOD" or "COMIDA" to 877-877 Food boxes and family services
CHILDCARE ASSISTANCE
Apply for childcare assistance Child and family resources