Is Pima County outpacing Maricopa in vaccinations?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County will soon hit warp speed on vaccinations.

That's because FEMA will be setting up two new pods -- bringing in about a quarter million doses -- starting in a week or two.

Pima County has repeatedly said it's outpacing Maricopa County in vaccinations.

Is that true?

Daily numbers from from the Arizona Health Department shows many more people are vaccinated in Maricopa County because it's a much larger population.

To determine whether Pima County is outpacing Maricopa, we need to go to percentage of people vaccinated in each individual county.

In Pima County, 29% of people have received their first dose and 18% are fully vaccinated.

In Maricopa County, 18% got the first dose and 12% are fully vaccinated.

So the data reveals Pima County is outpacing Maricopa in the percentage of people vaccinated in each county.

And that percentage could spike soon with the FEMA pods.