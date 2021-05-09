Small businesses struggle to find workers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As the country starts to reopen in the midst of the pandemic, small business owners are desperately trying to hire workers both, old and new. While hiring fast food workers has been a challenge for some, Rick Murray with the Arizona Small Business Administration says other industries are seeing the same thing.

“Our landscape of how we go to work is going to change from this point forward. It really goes across all sectors particularly the transportation and tourism industry and a lot of entry-level positions as well,” Murray said.

Rick Murray says the issues are real but owners are trying to make jobs as attractive as possible.

"A lot of times there’s signing bonuses, additional time off. We have great weather and great people live here. It’s a great place to live and the business structure is favorable for small business and all business in Arizona,” Murray said.

While safety continues to be one of the biggest factors for workers. Murray says owners are looking at new ways to change their business models.

"The whole risk and reward factor is at play here as well; we know as more people get vaccinated. The more willing people will be go coming back to work. Alot of businesses discovered themselves that their employees can work just as well remotely as they do in the office so I think the way moving forward will be completely different, Murray said.

New businesses are also continuing to pop up in the Grand Canyon State and with good reason.

"A lot of this pandemic has forced people to really look at what their life priorities are and so maybe that is working for themselves. We are seeing people go into business and people look at them and say you must be crazy to go into business during the pandemic, but it's all really about their commitment,” Murray said.

Information for small business owners:

https://www.azsbdc.net/