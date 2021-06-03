Help Wanted: Truck Drivers in Demand

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With just four weeks of training, you can get a commercial driver's license and hit the road as a truck driver.

"The job market is phenomenal right now for the trucking industry," Mark Henley, the Campus Director of Southwest Truck Driver Training, said.

Mark said that 96% of Southwest Truck Driver Training students have jobs within a month of receiving their license.

"A lot of our students graduate on a Thursday, and they are in orientations on Monday," Henley said. "You can go from earning basically $0 to $50,000+ after four weeks of training."

Some students see this as a way to have a steady income.

"I got tired of working at warehouses, fast food restaurants, local jobs, call centers. I'm trying to make a career," Dominic Sturgis said.

