Evictions Moratorium Extended in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (TUCSON) — With just a day to spare, the CDC has extended the moratorium on residential evictions until June 30th.

It was set to expire April 1st.

According to the new CDC order, this recent extension is to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

A memo from County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry states that by early next week, he will be providing the Board a comprehensive review of the county's eviction rental assistance, homeless assistance and assistance to individuals involved in the eviction process.

