Menu

Watch

Rebound AZ

Actions

Evictions Moratorium Extended in Pima County

CDC extends temporary halt to June 30th.
items.[0].image.alt
KGUN
Eviction Moratorium Extended
Evictions.jpg
Posted at 12:09 PM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 16:19:54-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (TUCSON) — With just a day to spare, the CDC has extended the moratorium on residential evictions until June 30th.

It was set to expire April 1st.

According to the new CDC order, this recent extension is to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

A memo from County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry states that by early next week, he will be providing the Board a comprehensive review of the county's eviction rental assistance, homeless assistance and assistance to individuals involved in the eviction process.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

STRESS AND COPING
Pima Helpline: 24/7 hotline Mental health services (SAHMSA) Coping during COVID-19 (self-care) Children and COVID-19 fears
UNEMPLOYMENT RESOURCES
Arizona@Work: Online job matching service Guide to unemployment benefits Pandemic unemployment assistance Requirements for unemployment insurance benefits Apply for Unemployment Benefits Dislocated worker hotline: 520-724-5735
HOUSING ASSISTANCE
Apply for rent assistance Apply for mortgage assistance Eviction prevention resources Apply for utility assistance
FOOD SECURITY
Map: Locations offering free meals Text: "FOOD" or "COMIDA" to 877-877 Food boxes and family services
CHILDCARE ASSISTANCE
Apply for childcare assistance Child and family resources