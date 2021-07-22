Watch

Community Food Bank of Southern AZ seeing fewer people in need this summer

Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona
Posted at 6:48 AM, Jul 22, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — When Tina Wold stops by the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, she thinks of how she can help others.

"My neighbors can't get out. I share whatever I get here. I take it and bag it up for whoever needs whatever," said Wold.

The need for fresh, healthy food has been huge during the pandemic, but staff at the bank said they've seen fewer people in their lines this summer. Public relations specialist Norma Cable said this is a good sign that more people are getting back to work and the community is rebounding.

"We're actually happy to see that. If people are getting the food they need, that is a good thing. We're also here when people need it," said Cable.

Before the pandemic, the public could come shop inside the bank's warehouse at 3003 S Country Club Rd. That option could become available again sometime in Fall 2021.

"We're anxious to see people again inside. We want to talk to them a little more and not have people driving through, just in-and-out, like this," said Cable.

The U.S. National Guard has helped with operations at the bank since March 2020. Cable said it is unclear how long they will stay assigned to the non-profit, so finding new, dedicated volunteers is a big priority.

"We can't do the work we do without volunteers. We are so reliant on our community. Without their expertise, knowledge and help, we just wouldn't be able to do what we do," said Cable.

To learn more about volunteering with the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, click here.

