ICS assists those in need in the Tucson community

Interfaith Community Services' partnership with Bank of America
Interfaith Community Services (ICS) has a long-time partnership with Bank of America, assisting those make ends meet in the Tucson area. Bank of America recently granted ICS $10,000.
Posted at 6:30 AM, Jun 17, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. — Interfaith Community Services (ICS) has a long-time partnership with Bank of America, assisting those make ends meet in the Tucson area. Bank of America recently granted ICS $10,000.

“It was really unrestricted, but to use to help people that are in the greatest need right now. So that could be for rental assistance, it could be for gas money, it could be for food, but they really just are directing it towards those in need,” said Tom McKinney, CEO, Interfaith Community Services.

Bank of America has provided ICS almost $100,000 during their 10-year relationship, all of which goes straight to the Tucson community.

“We're humbled every time somebody gives us any type of gift, but for Bank of America to continuously come back to us, makes us feel like we have a partnership with them. They don't just drop $10,000 or whatever the amount is with us, but they stay in touch with us the whole year,” said McKinney.

McKinney says ICS served 1,000 more families compared to the previous year, during the height of the pandemic, just in rental assistance alone.

“And we were able, because CARES Act, because of Bank of America, a variety of other funders, have given away almost $3 million in rental assistance to help people not get evicted. Because once you're evicted and once you're on the street, it is super hard to get you back you know to where you were so keeping people in their homes, keeping kids in their homes, so that they can stay in their school is really important to us,” said McKinney.

If you are in need and would like more information on the types of assistance programs ICS provides, click here.

“I thank Ms. Romero who's the President of Bank of America, she's active with us here in the Community and and Lacey Perry, the marketing director here in town. They're just great and they're always reaching out whether they can give us funds or volunteers or other types of support, so we are so appreciative of what they do for us and really for the whole community,” said McKinney.

