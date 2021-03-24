Restaurant rides out COVID by feeding the needy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Since the pandemic forced many restaurants to take out only, they have had to fight to survive. But one restaurant turned to a very special type of take out to help people in need---and help the restaurant too.

On a normal day, Feast Restaurant would be full of customers enjoying fine food but normal went out when the virus came in.

The Feast kitchen is still prepping food for take out but sometimes it’s a lot of food, with some special diners in mind.

On this day, it’s going to the Sister Jose Women’s shelter on Park, where it will cover three days of hot meals a little fancier than the shelter’s usual fare.

Sister Jose Director Jean Fedigan says, “It's so appreciated when you're on the street, you have nothing there, to come here and be served a wonderful elegant meal from Feast is just such a blessing. It says to the people we care.”

Chef and Owner Doug Levy says when a former Feast employee became a medical worker in a COVID ward Levy got an idea. He asked Feast customers to contribute to a fund to bring great food to front line medical workers---and kicked in his own resources too.

“We got 250 meals, donated and then Feast donated another 50 something and we overshot our goal.”

He was able to expand to feed first responders, homeless, elderly and low income people who may not know where their next meal is coming from.

The combination of generosity and gourmet food kept the Feast workers employed and has helped the restaurant survive the pandemic.

Levy says even when the pandemic is past he’ll continue bringing fine food to people who need it.

“I have been so touched by the community's generosity, and by what organizations like Sister Jose are doing. It's been really rewarding, and when we get back on our feet. I don't care if people even donate. We'll just donate it. It just feels good to help people.”

