Comcast RISE program seeks minority business owners

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It’s a new way to specifically help minority business owners who are struggling to keep their doors open through the pandemic.

Chris Dunkeson with Comcast says their new RISE program is designed to help businesses get back up to speed.

"We wanted to specifically support businesses that were owned by Black, Indigenous and people of color businesses---small businesses really affected by the pandemic,” Dunkeson said.

The company is looking for Southern Arizona business owners of color to sign up. RISE stands for representation, investment, strength and empowerment.

KGUN 9 wanted to know more about the awards and what recipients actually get. According to Dunkeson, there are a few options that owners can apply for.

“Either 90 days of advertising, recording packages to help those advertisers get their information out or a technology package that includes computer equipment, virus protection and internet service,” Dunkeson said.

The complimentary services can last anywhere from three months to a year depending on your needs.

"This is 100% free when you apply you pick which package applies to your business and there are no charges associated with the application or winner. You won’t get sales calls to follow-up this is really us looking to help the business community,” Dunkeson said.

Over the past year, 3,700 minority owned businesses across 422 cities and 34 states have received RISE awards, and Comcast is looking to add businesses right here in southern Arizona. If you miss t

The July 31st deadline, keep checking the website, because new awards are given out every quarter. According to the Comcast website, monetary grants will be part of the program in the future.

“They’re seeing new customers and additional revenue and that makes our business community better. We are committed to this through the end of this year and hopefully beyond as we look at what the economy looks like as businesses continue to grow,” Dunkeson said.

Link to apply: https://www.comcastrise.com/

