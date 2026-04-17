President Trump to take part in 'Build the Red Wall' event in Phoenix

PHOENIX — President Donald Trump is set to take part in a “Build the Red Wall” event in Phoenix Friday.

The event, put on by Turning Point USA, is set to take place on April 17, starting at 12 p.m. at Dream City Church. It will also feature Erika Kirk, who is the widow of Charlie Kirk, and Congressman Andy Biggs.

Registration is available for the event online.

ABC15 will stream President Trump's remarks live on the ABC15 Streaming App and in the player below Friday afternoon.

Doors will open at 10 a.m., with pre-programming at 12 p.m. and remarks at 2 p.m.

Additional details have not yet been released, and it's not clear whether President Trump will be at the event in person.

