President Biden talks climate resilience

President Biden visited Colorado Tuesday, wrapping up a two-day trip out west in a push to convince Americans that his massive spending package would help fight climate change.

President Biden spent the day in Colorado where he visited the National Renewable Energy Laboratory.

He also spoke about his Build Back Better agenda, which he says will help tackle the climate crisis and modernize infrastructure.

"We have to invest in being more resilient because of the impacts of climate, the climate change is occurring today, not next year, not 10 years from now," he said. "And we have to make the investments that are gonna slow our contributions to climate change today, not tomorrow. And here's the good news, something that is caused by humans can be solved by humans."

The White House says the $3.5 trillion budget plan would boost clean energy, help eliminate pollution and create up to a million new jobs every year.

This story was originally reported by Newsy.com.