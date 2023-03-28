Positively Tucson: Nominations now open for Ben's Bells J. Maré Annual Founders Award

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Ben's Bells is on the lookout for a member of the Tucson community, who is making a positive difference through acts of kindness.

Nominations for the J. Maré Annual Founder’s Award are now open; it will mark the second recipient to hold the honor.

The origins of this prestigious award date back to 2002, after organization founder Jeannette Maré lost her son Ben. Maré says she's learned just how impactful simple acts of kindness can be. Maré created Ben's Bells to spread positivity and instill it in people all across Tucson.

The J. Maré Annual Founder’s Award was established in 2022 to commemorate Ben's Bells' 20th anniversary. This year's chosen nominee would become only the second recipient of the honor.

When it comes to the qualities and characteristics the organization is looking for, Ben's Bells' leaders say they want to see someone who exhibits kindness through their actions, behavior, and service to the community. A worthy candidate is also someone who strives to create a more inclusive and equitable community.

Ben's Bell's Executive Director Helen Gomez shares how the organization landed on last year's inaugural recipient of the award.

"It was such an honor to see Karenne Koo presented with the inaugural J. Maré Annual Founder’s Award. Sabrina Geoffrion nominated her business partner for developing a fully inclusive dance company called Dancesequences. Everything Karenne does is designed to promote kindness and accessibility."

Nominations are due by Friday, April 7th, and will be reviewed by an independent committee. Both the winner and the person who nominated them will be contacted directly, and receive invites to attend Ben's Bells Celebration of Kindness, on Saturday, May 6th. The J. Maré Annual Founder’s Award will be presented during the program

If you know someone who has spread kindness and positivity throughout the Tucson community, the nomination page and additional information can be found here.