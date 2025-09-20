Utah Valley students petition to block proposed Charlie Kirk memorial

OREM, Utah — As donations continue to come in for a proposed memorial to honor Charlie Kirk on Utah Valley University’s campus, a student-led petition is now gathering signatures in opposition to the effort.

UVU senior Mary Jackson says this past week has brought more people than she’s ever seen to campus.

“There’s nothing that can quite describe when your home becomes a headline,” said Jackson. “I heard the gunshot. I was running with the crowds, with everyone else.”

Jackson was quick to condemn the violence she had seen unfold.

“We wrote this petition, knowing that we’re coming from a place of experience and we are grieving very intimately with the people who were there,” Jackson added.

But she feels that the artwork of Charlie Kirk’s likeness would not represent them as a university. So, she started the petition with junior Emma Thatcher, who cited the school’s mission statement, which focuses on inclusion.

“I don’t feel like it accurately represents the values that UVU stands for,” said Thatcher. “It was a fundraiser that was started by political representatives, and I really want it to be about UVU.”

Their petition quickly garnered more than 2,000 signatures by Thursday night.

But the memorial’s fundraiser, sponsored by State Sen. Dan McCay and other Republican lawmakers, has amassed more than $90,000. It also has the backing of many others we’ve talked to on campus.

“I think it would only be right to have a memorial here where he was assassinated,” said sophomore Hallie Landingin.

McCay recently released concepts of a memorial, which do not include Kirk, but simply feature two chairs, a table, a bible and a microphone.

Jackson notes they’re not opposed to a memorial altogether. But she wants university leaders to think of this large student body and include all of their voices as a decision gets made.

“We want this to not come across as a partisan statement – but, in fact, as one that heals,” Jackson said.

UVU said in a previous statement that it is "collaborating with the student body and wider community to develop an appropriate long-term memorial plan.”

This article was written by Jeremy Tombs for Scripps News Group in Salt Lake City.