USDA says it will drain contingency funds to partially cover November SNAP benefits

The federal government told a judge Monday it will use all remaining contingency funds to provide reduced Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in November as the shutdown continues to block new spending.

The decision follows a lawsuit filed in Rhode Island by nonprofit groups. On Friday, a federal judge ordered the government to use available funds to continue providing benefits.

In a court filing, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said it will spend $4.65 billion — about half the usual monthly amount — to cover benefits for existing SNAP households. Officials said the move will exhaust the program’s contingency fund, leaving nothing for new applicants or emergencies.

A USDA official cautioned that it could take weeks or even months for recipients to receive their partial payments because states must recalculate benefits. The official said USDA staff will be available to assist states and that the agency “is prepared to issue such notice and revised issuance tables to state agencies on November 3, 2025.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.