Trump's bold annexation ambitions get strong rebuttal from Canada, Denmark

As President-elect Donald Trump has openly toyed with annexing Greenland, Canada and the Panama Canal into the U.S., outgoing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has given a response on behalf of his nation.

Trump claimed that many Canadians support the idea of American statehood. Trudeau disagreed.

"There isn’t a snowball’s chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States," Trudeau said on X on Tuesday. "Workers and communities in both our countries benefit from being each other’s biggest trading and security partner."

On Tuesday, Trump mentioned the potential use of military or economic pressure to achieve these goals during a press conference at Mar-a-Lago.

Meanwhile, Danish officials have also said Greenland is not for sale. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Denmark will not negotiate on the territory.

Greenland has been exploring potentially becoming an independent nation.

Greenland's political leaders have indicated that they do not want to join the U.S., and Denmark has maintained that Greenland’s potential independence would not involve U.S. annexation.

There have been discussions surrounding proposals like renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. Some Republican representatives, such as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, are drafting legislation related to Trump's international ambitions.

Major questions remain: Once Trump is in the Oval Office, will these ambitions rise to the level of being a top priority, and how much pressure will he apply to accomplish these policy goals?

The prospect of the U.S. acquiring more land also raises concerns about international implications, particularly regarding relations with powers like Russia and China.