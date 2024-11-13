Trump nominates Tulsi Gabbard to be Director of National Intelligence

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard to serve as the Director of National Intelligence.

Gabbard, now a Republican and a member of Trump's transition team in his 2024 campaign, represented Hawaii's 2nd District in the U.S. House from 2013 to 2021. She ran as a Democratic candidate for the party's presidential nomination in the 2020 primaries, where she called for both a strong U.S. anti-terror stance and a policy of military non-intervention.

Gabbard later endorsed Joe Biden, who would become president.

Gabbard left the Democratic Party to become an independent in 2022. She joined the Republican Party in 2024.

Gabbard joined the Hawaii Army National Guard in 2003. She spent time stationed in Kuwait and attained the rank of Major in 2015. In 2021 she joined the U.S. Army Reserve and was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

"For over two decades, Tulsi has fought for our country and the freedoms of all Americans," Trump said in a statement on the nomination. "I know Tulsi will bring the fearless spirit that has defined her illustrious career to our intelligence community, championing our Constitutional rights, and securing peace through strength."

Gabbard's appointment is subject to Senate approval.

This is a developing story and will be updated.