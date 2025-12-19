Trump announces 'Patriot Games' for high school athletes, to run in 2026

President Donald Trump on Thursday announced a new athletic competition for high school students called the "Patriot Games."

The competition will bring together a male and female competitor from each U.S. state and territory to for an athletic contest.

"In the fall we will host the first ever Patriot Games, an unprecedented four-day athletic event featuring the greatest high school athletes, one young man and one young woman from each state and territory," the president said in a video announcement on social media.

"But I promise there will be no men paying in women's sports. You're not going to see that. You'll see everything but that," the president said, alluding to recent administration efforts to prevent transgender athletes from competing in school sports.

Specific details about the planned competition, such as the disciplines involved, were not immediately available.

The event comes as part of the White House's plans to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States. Also planned for the year is a "Great American State Fair" on the National Mall, incorporating pavilions and displays from each state. That event is expected to run from June 25 to July 10, according to President Trump.