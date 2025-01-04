Biden awards Medal of Freedom to Hillary Clinton, Lionel Messi, 17 others

President Joe Biden on Saturday awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to 19 recipients, recognizing their contributions to peace and cultural efforts around the world.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the nation's highest civilian honor, given to people who have made notable contributions to world peace or to U.S. culture, prosperity or security.

Recipients this year have, in the White House's words, "made America a better place." '

They include:

José Andrés, head of the food aid group World Central Kitchen, which works to provide humanitarian relief in conflict and disaster zones worldwide.

Hillary Rodham Clinton, who served as U.S. Secretary of State and as a United States Senator from New York.

Michael J. Fox, a decorated actor who, despite having Parkinson's Disease, has advocated for research and treatment.

Jane Goodall, a conservationist and ethnologist who has done groundbreaking research into primate evolution and advocates for the protection of the natural world.

Earvin “Magic” Johnson, who won five NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers and now supports community health and social initiatives for underserved populations through the Magic Johnson Foundation.

Lionel Messi, a soccer superstar who is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and supports health and education for children worldwide through the Leo Messi Foundation.

William Sanford Nye, better known as Bill Nye, who has championed science education and now leads environmental and space exploration causes as CEO of the Planetary Society.

George Soros, whose philanthropic work through the Open Society Foundations supports democracy, education and social justice worldwide.

Denzel Washington, a decorated actor and producer who has served as the national spokesman for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America for decades.

"President Biden believes great leaders keep the faith, give everyone a fair shot, and put decency above all else," the White House said. "These 19 individuals are great leaders who have made America and the world a better place. They are great leaders because they are good people who have made extraordinary contributions to their country and the world."