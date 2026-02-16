With Congress in recess, partial goverment shutdown continues

Hundreds of thousands of federal employees continue to work without pay during an ongoing partial government shutdown, as lawmakers remain at a stalemate over funding for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Democrats and Republicans have been unable to compromise on DHS funding, with Democratic lawmakers calling for changes to immigration enforcement across the United States.

Their proposals include a ban on face masks worn by federal immigration officials, requiring judicial warrants before agents can enter private property, mandating body cameras on all agents, and establishing a standard uniform with a badge, identification number and last name prominently displayed.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Sunday that Democrats also don’t want to see law abiding immigrants being swept up as part of the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration. Republicans have not agreed to all of the proposals, leaving DHS funding unresolved.

While immigration enforcement has been central to the dispute, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection aren’t expected to be affected by the shutdown as they received billions of dollars in funding through President Donald Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which was signed into law last year.

Meanwhile, the shutdown is likely to continue for now, as Congress is recessed until next week.