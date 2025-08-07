Kremlin says Trump to meet Putin soon as a White House deadline looms on Ukraine

The Kremlin said this morning that President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to meet, although details regarding the date and location remain unspecified. The anticipated meeting comes as the deadline for Russia to negotiate a peace deal with Ukraine approaches on Friday.

This could be a historic meeting as preparations are already underway, according to Kirill Dmitriev, a close confidant of Putin. Dmitriev stated on social media that Russia confirms the Putin-Trump summit will happen next week and summit preparations are ongoing.

While no locations have been officially announced, neutral sites are often considered for such significant international meetings. Switzerland and the Vatican have previously been mentioned as potential venues.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed disappointment over the meeting, as Ukraine was seeking inclusion in discussions between the two leaders. Ukrainian foreign officials have consistently expressed concern that exclusion from talks could allow Russia to manipulate the narrative or make unfulfilled promises to the United States.

As tensions remain high between Ukraine and Russia, the Trump administration is poised to implement sanctions for the lack of a ceasefire, which could occur just as the planned meeting takes shape. Given the developments and the possibility of dialogue, it would be surprising if the economic penalties were enacted as scheduled.

This upcoming summit marks a significant moment, as no U.S. president has met face-to-face with President Putin in over four years. Both international and domestic observers are watching closely as the situation evolves.

