RFK Jr., Tulsi Gabbard added to Trump transition team, campaign says

Two of former President Donald Trump's newest high-profile backers could have influence over how a Trump administration would operate.

The Trump campaign announced on Tuesday that former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and former independent presidential candidate Rober F. Kennedy have been added to the transition team as honorary co-chairs.

“As President Trump’s broad coalition of supporters and endorsers expands across partisan lines, we are proud that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard have been added to the Trump/Vance Transition team," Brian Hughes, Trump campaign spokesman, said in a statement to Scripps News.

If Trump beats Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris in November's general election, his transition team would help with things like policy planning and staffing decisions.

Kennedy endorsed Trump last week after suspending his campaign, saying the former president's views on free speech and the war in Ukraine are more closely aligned with his.

Gabbard endorsed Trump on Monday in a speech before the National Guard Association of the United States.

"He exercised the courage that we expect from our commander-in-chief in exhausting all measures of diplomacy, having the courage to meet with adversaries, dictators, allies and partners," she said.

Gabbard ran for the Democratic nomination for president in 2020 until she dropped out and endorsed Joe Biden. She left the party in 2022, saying it no longer aligned with her values.