ICE, other agencies carry out arrest operations across multiple cities

Immigration and Customs Enforcement, along with support from the Drug Enforcement Administration and other law enforcement agencies, carried out targeted arrest operations in locations across the U.S., including in Chicago, Atlanta, Miami, Los Angeles, Austin, Texas and Adams County, Colorado, on Sunday.

ICE said it made 956 arrests on Sunday.

RELATED NEWS:

Border Watch: Deportation activity continues across the nation

Scripps News Denverwas on the scene when DEA agents along with local law enforcement carried out a search of a building in Adams County, Colorado. Agents said they arrested 49 people at the site connected to the Venezuelan gang, Tren de Aragua.

"I think we're saying that it doesn't matter where you come from or who you are, if DEA finds out that you're distributing drugs in our city, we're going to come after you," DEA Special Agent in Charge Jonathan Pullen told Scripps News Denver chief investigative reporter Tony Kovaleski.

The Enforcement and Removal Operations Miami field office shared accounts of multiple arrests, including a Mexican national charged with traffic offenses who had multiple DUI convictions and a Nicaraguan national charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

RELATED STORY | ICE ramps up migrant arrests as Trump immigration crackdown intensifies

President Trump's new border czar Tom Homan oversaw operations in Chicago on Sunday. Chicago's DEA office posted pictures to X showing Homan with agents from Customs and Border Protection, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. It's unclear how many arrests were made in Chicago.

In an interview on CNN, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said he welcomes the arrests of violent criminals, but he claimed federal law enforcements officers are also targeting undocumented immigrants.

"They're going after people who are law abiding, who are holding down jobs, who have families here who may have been here for a decade or two decades, and they're often our neighbors and our friends," Pritzker said. "Why are we going after them?"

President Trump has pledged to carry out the largest deportation program in U.S. history and said it will prioritize detaining violent criminals first.

A recent poll from Axios and Ipsos found 66% of Americans support deporting immigrants who are in the country illegally.