New SNAP rules: Candy and soda no longer covered in additional states

More states are changing what SNAP benefits will cover at the grocery store.

Soda is now excluded from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in six more states: Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Colorado, Florida, and West Virginia. Four of those states, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Florida, have banned candy as well.

These states join six others that signed similar waivers earlier this year.

Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins said the changes are a start in addressing chronic diseases and other health issues.

“It is incredible to see so many states take action at this critical moment in our nation’s history and do something to begin to address chronic health problems. President Trump has changed the status quo, and the entire cabinet is taking action to Make America Healthy Again. At USDA, we play a key role in supporting Americans who fall on hard times, and that commitment does not change. Rather, these state waivers promote healthier options for families in need,” said Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins.

The American Beverage Association is opposing the efforts to stop food stamps from being used to buy soft drinks.

"But the fact remains, SNAP restrictions won’t make anyone healthier or save taxpayer dollars," the trade association said. "The current debate has made clear that more people are waking up to the reality of these proposals: shortsighted soundbites that hurt American families and veterans and turn grocery stores into the government’s food police.”

According to USDA stats, SNAP served an average of 42.1 million people per month in 2023, representing 12.6% of the U.S. population.

Generally, food stamps can be used on most non-alcoholic beverages as long as they are not served hot.

The changes come as new work requirements are being implemented for SNAP recipients.