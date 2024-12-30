State funeral for former President Jimmy Carter scheduled for Jan. 9

In the wake of the death of former President Jimmy Carter, U.S. President Joe Biden has scheduled a state funeral in Washington D.C. on Jan. 9 and announced Sunday that flags across the nation will be flown at half-staff for 30 days.

Carter's state funeral will include motorcades, a service at the Carter Presidential Center, two public viewings in Atlanta and Washington and funeral services in Washington.

The funeral will begin on Saturday, Jan. 4 with a motorcade to Carter's boyhood farm home in Plains, Georgia.

Carter will lie in state in Atlanta on Saturday and at the U.S. Capitol starting on Tuesday. Funeral services will end on Thursday, Jan. 9 when the Carter family attends a private ceremony in Plains, Georgia.

The public will have opportunities to pay respects during processional routes and public viewings.

Speaking Sunday evening during a brief tribute from the U.S. Virgin Islands, President Biden said he "lost a dear friend," but remembered Carter as a "remarkable leader" who represented the "most fundamental human values."

"We would all do well to be a little more like Jimmy Carter," President Biden said.

"I see a man not only of our time, but for all times,” he added. “To know his core, you need to know he never stopped being a Sunday school teacher at that Baptist church in Plains, Georgia.”

The Carter Center said Monday that Carter will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol rotunda to allow the opportunity for the public to pay their respects.

Carter, who served as the 39th president of the United States from 1977 to 1981, died Sunday at the age of 100. The Carter Center said he passed peacefully at his home in Plains, Georgia, surrounded by family.

Carter's death comes about a year after his wife of 77 years, Rosalynn, passed away. Despite receiving hospice care at the time, he attended the memorials for Rosalynn while sitting in a wheelchair, covered by a blanket.

He was also wheeled outside on Oct. 1 to watch a military flyover in celebration of his 100th birthday.

The Carter Center said in February 2023 that the former president and his family decided he would no longer seek medical treatment following several short hospital stays for an undisclosed illness.

Carter became the longest-living president in 2019, surpassing George H.W. Bush, who died at age 94 in 2018. Carter also had a long post-presidency, living 43 years following his White House departure.

The Carter family's official online condolence book can be found here.