'A smart plan:' Ambassador Matthew Whitaker explains US deal to sell weapons to NATO for Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte announced a deal Monday in which the U.S. will sell European partners U.S. weapons, allowing a greater supply to Ukraine.

According to the leaders, the deal totals billions of dollars' worth of military equipment, including Patriot munitions and other missiles and ammunition.

Scripps News on Monday spoke with Ambassador Matthew Whitaker, the Permanent Representative of the United States to NATO, about the arrangement.

"This is obviously an important moment and a pivot point for this war. Obviously, President Trump has wanted peace since he came to office. He has tried to get Vladimir Putin to come to the table and negotiate an enduring peace. that has failed. And I think he's decided as he announced today that Ukraine is entitled to defend themselves. America makes the best weapons in the world and we're going to sell our European NATO allies, together with Canada, American armaments, and they'll supply that to Ukraine," Whitaker said.

"It's a smart plan. And at the same time, I think it's good for the American taxpayer because as you know, the Biden administration sent hundreds of millions of dollars worth of aid to Ukraine with nothing to show for it. And this is going to create American jobs. And I think really deliver for the American taxpayer. So it's a win-win for everyone."

"At the same time that we're trying to make sure that Ukraine can defend themselves, obviously, the president try to create the conditions to give Latimer Putin to the table, to get a cease-fire and ultimately negotiate an enduring peace," Whitaker said.

